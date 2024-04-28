Bong Go assists 966 Baroy indigents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor, personally assisted 966 indigents in Baroy, Lanao del Norte on Thursday, 25 April. The activity was also attended by Vice Governor Allan Lim and Mayor Grelina Lim, among others.

Before this, Go participated in the blessing and turnover ceremony of the town’s new tourism plaza. His role was crucial in securing the funding necessary for the plaza, reflecting his commitment to enhancing public spaces nationwide.

The senator provided meals, grocery packs, shirts, masks, and vitamins to all beneficiaries, and he also gave bicycles, shoes, phones, watches, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients.

Earlier, qualified residents received financial aid through the efforts of the local and national government.

“Mga kababayan ko bilang inyong senador, ang trabaho po namin constituency, legislation, at representation. At hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lamang sa opisina habang ang mga kababayan natin ay nangangailangan po ng tulong. Huwag nating limitahan ang ating trabaho bilang legislator,” said Go in an interview on the same day.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, one of Go’s priorities is to enhance access to healthcare to bring the government closer to Filipinos.

Go then urged those in need of health-related support to visit the Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital (GTLMH) in Iligan City or at Kapatagan Provincial Hospital in Kapatagan town, both of which have Malasakit Centers.

The senator initiated the Malasakit Centers program in 2018. It was later institutionalized by Republic Act No. 11463, which he principally authored and sponsored. The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop, where Filipinos can conveniently access medical assistance programs offered by the Department of Health (DOH), Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

To date, there are 163 Malasakit Centers nationwide. According to the DOH, more than ten million indigents benefitted from the program since it started.

The senator also advocated for seven Super Health Centers for the province. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide.

Senator Go stated that the main objective of these centers is to bring health services from the government closer to communities, especially those in remote and underserved regions. By offering services that include early disease detection and basic healthcare, Super Health Centers aim to reduce the load on hospitals and make healthcare more accessible to those who require it.

“Mga kababayan ko, kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, ang nais ko ay makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya, mapasaya kayo, magsulong ng mga proyekto (tulad ng) Super Health Center at Malasakit Center, makatulong sa mga nasalanta at nangangailangan, at makapag-iwan ng kaunting kasiyahan sa inyo… kaya patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat,” affirmed Go.

“Maraming salamat po sa tiwala na ibinigay ninyo sa akin. Hinding-hindi ko po ito sasayangin. Bisyo ko ang magserbisyo dahil mahal na mahal ko ang aking kapwa Pilipino… maraming salamat po sa pagkakataon,” he ended.

On the same day, Go interacted with the province’s barangay officials during the Lanao del Norte Barangay Congress held in Tubod.