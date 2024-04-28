BIG CARS IN BIG CHINA

Auto China Show was staged over the weekend, putting in focus the sustained interest on electric vehicles (EVs) which made executives feel good about the prospects of getting an even larger piece of the market.
Skyrocketing prices and rivalry from the West pose the biggest challenge against the biggest producer of electric, plugged-in, battery-fed and hybrid vehicles.
As car executives and media gathered in Beijing, it became very clear that EVs will still be a force to reckon with when it comes to the future of mobility.
But an auto show that big ought to have other cars as well. Specifically, the ICE (internal combustion engine) variety.
GWM put out just about everything in its stock, led by off-roader Tank, premium ride Wey, Ora EVs, Haval and Poer pickups.
The company got to underscore its lineup during the Manila International Auto Show early this month allowing Filipino car lovers to catch a glimpse of what they put out in China.
The Haval H9, GWM’s seven-seater, will most likely hit the country. And it boasts bigger, more imposing design that has striking resemblance to the Land Rover Defender.
With either a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder gasoline engine, or a 2.4-liter, four-cylinder turbodiesel one, the H9 is expected to arrive here by September.
And speaking of hybrids, the GWM Tank 700 Hi4 PHEV, too, is coming to the Philippines. It is a full 4X4 monster with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. It has 523 PS (equivalent of horsepower) and 850 newton-meter of torque.
It has nine-speed transmission and will run on electric power for 90 kilometers.
But the lead is buried deep in the story, so to speak, because the Tank can navigate on water — almost three feet deep. Perfect for the road conditions we have in Metro Manila by the time it arrives.
The fully electric Ora 03 GT was also put on display, featuring a sporty look and more powerful motor than the Ora 03 that was launched in Manila.
Nissan also used the China Show as platform to plug its EV products with four concept vehicles catering to the Chinese drivers.
Among them is the Epoch Concept EV sedan, a mesh of design and technology which underscore artificial intelligence.
The Nissan Epic Concept EV is an SUV which has auto driving features and power storage to light up outdoor activities.
The Era Concept is a PHEV with zero-gravity seats, an advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system and active air suspension. The Evo Concept is a plug-in hybrid system with intelligent driving and safety functions.
There, Chery staged its all-new Tiggo 9 PHEV launch as well.
An upgrade of the Tiggo 8 Pro, which was a big hit here in the Philippines, it first unveiled during last year’s Shanghai Auto Show.
It has a powerful 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that gives out 238 PS with 375 Nm of torque.
A three-speed electric motor and a battery pack serve as complementary power source adding 224 PS through an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Fuel efficiency is 19.6 kilometers to a liter. And the press release said it could go 1,400 km on a full tank of fuel and full-charged battery.