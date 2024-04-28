Barzaga, model solon, departs

Members of the House of Representatives on Sunday honored the late Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr., who passed away on Saturday afternoon at the age of 74.

Barzaga was one of the seasoned lawmakers in the House, having previously represented Cavite’s 4th district from 2007 to 2016, and his comeback in Congress in 2019 after serving as mayor of Dasmariñas City from 2016 to 2019.

Barzaga also served as president of the National Unity Party, one of the prominent political parties in the House of Representatives.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla also paid tribute to Barzaga Jr. who the Department of Justice (DoJ) chief said had been an inspiration for those in government service.

Remulla in his Facebook post said: “Nakikiramay po ako sa pamilya ng naulila ng aking malapit na kaibigan na si Cong. Pidi Barzaga ng 4th District of Cavite (I condole with the family left behind by my close friend, Cavite 4th District Rep. Pidi Barzaga).”

“Salamat sa ‘yong buhay na naging inspirasyon ng lahat ng mga kasamahan natin sa serbisyo publiko (We are grateful for the life that you have led that has become an inspiration for our companions in government service),” he said.

Before being appointed to DoJ, Remulla was the former House of Representatives deputy speaker and former representative of Cavite’s 7th District.

He stepped down from his post shortly after the May 2022 national elections.

Barzaga was known for his brilliant intellect and no-nonsense interpellations during public hearings.

“Throughout his life, Cong. Pidi dedicated himself to serving the people of the Province of Cavite and the City of Dasmariñas with unwavering commitment and passion.... As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time,” Remulla said in his Facebook post.

He died on Saturday afternoon (Philippine time) in California, USA, as announced by his wife, Dasmariñas Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and his office late Saturday. The cause of his death was not specified, however.

The lawyer-lawmaker went to the US in late October 2023 to undergo a heart surgery.

Barzaga has been the long-time president of the National Unity Party but stepped down after the May 2022 national elections.

Legal eagle

Speaker Martin Romualdez was among the first to commiserate with the bereaved family of Barzaga, whom he deemed a “great legal thinker and a smart number-cruncher,” and will be remembered by his colleagues in the chamber as “an indefatigable lawmaker who made it a point to attend sessions and participate actively in committee hearings with extensive preparations.”