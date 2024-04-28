Barzaga inspiration for those in gov't service — Boying

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla yesterday paid tribute to the late late Elpidio "Pidi" F. Barzaga Jr., a former representative of the 4th District of Cavite, acknowledging his role as an inspiration to those in public service.

Remulla in his Facebook post said: "Nakikiramay po ako sa pamilya ng naulila ng aking malapit na kaibigan na si Cong. Pidi Barzaga ng 4th District of Cavite (I condole with the family left behind by my close friend, Cavite 4th District Rep. Pidi Barzaga."

“Salamat sa 'yong buhay na naging inspirasyon ng lahat ng mga kasamahan natin sa serbisyo publiko (We are grateful for the life that you have led that has become an inspiration for our companions in government service,” he said.

Before being appointed to DOJ, Remulla was the former House of Representatives deputy speaker and former representative of Cavite’s 7th District.

Barzaga was in California, United States, when he passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday, 27 April (Manila time).

The lawyer-lawmaker went to the US in late October 2023 to undergo a heart surgery.

Barzaga has been the long-time president of the National Unity Party (NUP) but stepped down from his post shortly after the May 2022 national elections.

Barzaga was known for his brilliant intellect and no-nonsense interpellations during public hearings.

"Throughout his life, Cong. Pidi dedicated himself to serving the people of the Province of Cavite and the City of Dasmariñas with unwavering commitment and passion.... As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time," Remulla said in his Facebook post.