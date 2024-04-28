Barba is icon for business, law in Asia's Golden Icon Awards

With his significant strides in the country's intellectual property environment, Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL) Director General Atty. Rowel Barba was chosen to be this year's Icon for Business and Law by Asia's Golden Icon Awards.

Asia's Golden Icon Awards is an annual award conferred to individual achievers and business entities that significantly impact the community or have shown excellence in their areas of expertise.

IPOPHL's Barba, who is also a columnist of DAILY TRIBUNE, said he is honored to be one of Asia's Golden Icon awardees this year.

"It marks a recognition of the growing awareness of the role of intellectual property in business, innovation, and creativity," he said.

The IPOPHL chief added that the commendation also shows the work of the IPOPHL in its efforts to collaborate with several stakeholders and partners in government, the private sector, and the academe.

"IPOPHL will continue to rise and shine to build an intellectual property community that strives to benefit our Philippine artists, inventors, and MSMEs. We will continue to beckon others, especially colleagues in government, to serve the Filipino people with the efficient, quality, and trustworthy service they deserve," Barba told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Asia's Golden Icon's diverse entrants enable the body to build a unique community of business experts and individuals from various networks who share the same motivation to contribute to the community.

"We truly believe that business has a key role to play in tackling the major issues by creating stronger, more successful, innovative, and ethical business communities through inspiring achievers and organizations," the organization website said.