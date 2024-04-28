‘BARAKO ’77’: A CITADEL OF GREEN RESILIENCE

Serving as a loudhailer of the importance of environmental protection and sustainability, Earth Day is here as a clear reminder that with small steps, everything is possible. Hand-in-hand, these amazing forces have celebrated the occasion, raising awareness about the critical environmental challenges faced by the planet and mobilizing efforts to address them. Initiatives like Barako Publishing’s love-letter to San Juan, Batangas, as lauded by all eco-activists, introduce the book — a fruition of 14 years of vigor, known as Barako 77.
Celebrating the special day, Barako 77 book launch empowers green initiatives as publisher Ciara Marasigan Serumgard and executive director Farrah Rodriguez advocates sustainability by showcasing eco-forward actions at the Acuatico Beach Resort in San Juan, Batangas, last 22 April.
Barako Publishing introduces the cover of Barako 77: The Story of Environmental Activism, with layout and design by award-winning Studio 5 Designs. The cover features a photo by San Juaneño cinematographer Juan Miguel Marasigan, capturing parked fishermen’s boats along Barangay Nagsaulay’s shores. Marasigan is the grandson of Concerned Citizens of San Juan 1977 leader Horacio V. Marasigan Sr.
The font used for the title Barako 77 is the Batangas typeface, designed by the Batangueño- owned design studio Hanken Design Co. that drew inspiration from the Batangas fan knife called balisong, and the strong character of Batangueños.
At the launch, Serumgard, Rodriguez and book editors delivered remarks where they amplified the importance of environmental initiatives and partnerships in bringing projects that support better causes.
“We have a solid story in Barako 77 that we dream for many San Juaneños and Filipinos to read about. But then, as Ciara and I went through our route, we encountered questions, so we set the message of the book as the bigger legacy project,” Rodriguez said.
“This event is a message of hope, that we can win sustainability challenges and that what we do today, even though we can’t predict the future, will definitely have an impact for tomorrow. On behalf of my publisher, my ate, Ciara Marasigan Serumgard, we’re proud to present Barako 77, the story of environmental activism,” she added.
The day was capped by a discussion of the unveiling of the book, where partners and participants from various media outfits, World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, publishing editors, historians and academic researchers gathered together to celebrate a full day of advocacy with a roundtable session for questions along with overflowing services courtesy of the launch’s gracious host, Acuatico Beach Resort and Hotel.
Comprising five chapters, each tackling the rise and fall of San Juan in Batangas, the book caters to environmental excellence as the region exhibits victory and historical peaks across the course of 1977 up to now. Highlighting the struggles and celebrating the triumphs that come to the coast even during narratives of ecological fights, the book launch is filled with information both moving and gut-wrenching.
The Barako Publishing and the Barako Alliance were a true reflection of green-centric ideals, seeking solutions and showcasing the impact that can be made when individuals from different walks of life come together with a common goal of making a difference in the world we live in.
When asked about what’s next for Barako, Serumgard said, “We are definitely thinking of another book, but for now, we are focusing on bringing together the Barako Alliance and making sure that we continue collaborating, teaming up for projects and celebrating the Araw ng Pagkakaisa ng San Juan, which is every 22 October.”
Grab a copy of Barako 77: The Story of Environmental Activism for a greater cause, helping the action of conservation and the vision of sustainable living. Pre-order via www.barako.org and expect books to be delivered starting May 2024.