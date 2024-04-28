‘BARAKO ’77’: A CITADEL OF GREEN RESILIENCE

At the launch, Serumgard, Rodriguez and book editors delivered remarks where they amplified the importance of environmental initiatives and partnerships in bringing projects that support better causes.

“We have a solid story in Barako 77 that we dream for many San Juaneños and Filipinos to read about. But then, as Ciara and I went through our route, we encountered questions, so we set the message of the book as the bigger legacy project,” Rodriguez said.

“This event is a message of hope, that we can win sustainability challenges and that what we do today, even though we can’t predict the future, will definitely have an impact for tomorrow. On behalf of my publisher, my ate, Ciara Marasigan Serumgard, we’re proud to present Barako 77, the story of environmental activism,” she added.

The day was capped by a discussion of the unveiling of the book, where partners and participants from various media outfits, World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, publishing editors, historians and academic researchers gathered together to celebrate a full day of advocacy with a roundtable session for questions along with overflowing services courtesy of the launch’s gracious host, Acuatico Beach Resort and Hotel.

Comprising five chapters, each tackling the rise and fall of San Juan in Batangas, the book caters to environmental excellence as the region exhibits victory and historical peaks across the course of 1977 up to now. Highlighting the struggles and celebrating the triumphs that come to the coast even during narratives of ecological fights, the book launch is filled with information both moving and gut-wrenching.