Alex Gonzaga shares updates on her house’s development

Welcoming the viewers, Alex Gonzaga shares hardships of building their future abode, explaining many reasons that span its construction.

She recalls that way back in 2021, when her in-laws, Michael Gerard Morada, Lipa City councilor, gave them the house. From then, she describes the slow progress of the whole plan but is certain of its outcome as she walks her fans through the halls with images during and after the construction.

Alex points out in her vlog the main cause of having a longer span of their home’s construction, walking and briefly giving directions, she gladly boasts the painted part of the walls and ceilings. According to the actress, the pandemic brought a huge hurdle alongside the on-going expenses for the demolition of its base structure that time.

“Mahirap talaga ‘yung nangyari sa amin kasi naabutan talaga kami ng pandemic, madaming protocols at madaming kailangan na requirements noon. Itong subdivision na ito ay high-end kaya marami rin naging discussion sa mga tao. Bukod doon, marami rin ang regulations at delayed shipments, normal lang naman ‘yun pagdating sa construction na maraming delay (It’s definitely difficult how things went because we are in a middle of pandemic back then. There’s were a lot of protocols and requirements needed. This subdivision is in a high-end location that’s why there’s also discussions with the neighbors. Especially since there were regulations and delayed shipments, which is typical in construction to have delays),” Alex explained.