AFP detects unauthorized China research vessel near Catanduanes

The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said it has monitored the "unauthorized" presence of a Chinese-flagged research vessel, “SHEN KUO” in the coastal vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the vessel was first sighted on 25 April about 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island, Albay.

“Per latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon (TOWSOL) who conducted maritime patrol (MARPAT) on April 27, it was observed that the vessel was lying in the area and had no personnel on the main deck,” he told reporters in Viber message.

Trinidad said the Chinese vessel did not respond to the AFP’s communication attempts.

“Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage,” he noted.

Trinidad said the AFP remains vigilant, monitoring any unauthorized research vessel sailing within the country’s maritime domain.

“We have already tasked nearby vessels for enhanced surveillance and reporting,” he stressed.

“Additionally, the AFP is coordinating with relevant agencies to address the unauthorized presence and investigate any illegal activities within our EEZ, ensuring the security and protection of our waters,” he added.