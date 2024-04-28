6 Reasons ‘Bridget Jones’S Diary’ is a must-watch in 2024

It’s not just a rom-com. Bridget Jones’s Diary is the guide to life, love and everything in between. And now, it’s on Lionsgate Play on PLDT Home and Smart.

Yup, we’re saying it: Bridget Jones is a timeless icon. Gen Xers saw their own lives reflected in her antics, millennials grew up watching her navigate adulthood and, today, Gen Zers are discovering her diary anew. The 2001 film adaptation of Helen Fielding’s bestselling novel Bridget Jones’s Diary is still as relevant as ever. And now that it’s coming to Lionsgate Play, a new generation of fans can experience the magic for themselves.

But what makes this rom-com such a lasting classic? Here are some reasons it continues to capture hearts and minds.

1. Bridget’s the most relatable heroine

She’s not perfect. She’s not a size zero. She’s not always confident or put together. But that’s precisely what makes Bridget Jones’s so lovable and relatable. In a world of social media filters and unrealistic beauty standards, Bridget reminds us that it’s okay to be imperfect and embrace our flaws.

2. The humor is impeccable

The film is packed with brilliant comedic performances that have us laughing out loud every time. Plus, Bridget’s hilarious inner monologue makes for some of the most iconic scenes in rom-com history.

3. The romance actually feels real

From Hugh Grant’s charming playboy Daniel Cleaver to Colin Firth’s uptight but endearing Mark Darcy, the love triangle in Bridget Jones’s Diary is the stuff of dreams. But what makes it so special is that it doesn’t feel like a fairytale romance. Bridget’s relationships are messy and complicated, just like real life.

4. The soundtrack is a bop

Who doesn’t love a good rom-com soundtrack? The Bridget Jones’s Diary OST is packed with nostalgic gems like Gabrielle’s “Out of Reach” and Geri Halliwell’s “It’s Raining Men”. Listening to it instantly transports us back to the early 2000s, and we’re not complaining.

5. It’s a timeless story of self-discovery

At its core, Bridget Jones’s Diary is a story about a single woman trying to navigate life and love in her thirties. Bridget goes through ups and downs, fumbles and makes mistakes, but she ultimately learns to love and accept herself for who she is. And that’s a message that will never go out of style.

6. There’s another Bridget Jones film in the works

That’s right, we’re getting more Bridget Jones on the silver screen! The adaptation of Helen Fielding’s book Mad About the Boy will be the fourth Bridget Jones movie, and it’s due to hit cinemas in 2025. What better reason to revisit the original film?

So, if you haven’t watched Bridget Jones’s Diary yet, now’s the perfect time to do so. Embrace the timeless charm and relive the magic all over again. And for those who have already seen it, why not rewatch and rediscover what makes this film so special? After all, it never gets old.

