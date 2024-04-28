2 more solar power plants in Toledo and Dumanjug eyed

After the launching of the 150-MW solar power plant in Daanbantayan, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia announced that Spanish energy developer Acciona Energia will build solar power plants in Toledo City and the town of Dumanjug.

The good news was delivered by Ignacio Domecq, Acciona's Business Development Director for Southeast Asia.

Garcia met with Domecq, who was accompanied by Ruben Camba, the president of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines.

Freya Renewables general manager Fermin Alvarez presented to Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales and Dumanjug Mayor Gultiano Gica the firm's proposed expansion program. Freya is a subsidiary company of Acciona Energia Global.

The blueprint entails the construction of a 155.4 MW solar plant in Barangay Calaboon and Camboang in Dumanjug; and a larger 314.5 MW facility in Barangay Canlumampao in Toledo City.

Both Perales and Gica expressed openness to Acciona's proposal, affirming their respective LGU's unwavering support for the initiative. As both emphasized the importance of collaboration and assured to help facilitate discussions with landowners and assist in the acquisition of vital lands for the project.

Gov. Garcia reiterated the Provincial Government's key role as a partner in these ventures.

She assured that the Capitol will spearhead talks with the landowners to ensure smooth project progress.

Acciona Energia will present the proposals to the respective legislative bodies of Toledo City and Dumanjug for proper authorization as the company's commitment to transparency and community involvement.

Cebu Province and Acciona Energia Global forged a joint venture to construct 150-MW solar power plant in Barangay Talisay, Daanbantatan, Cebu.