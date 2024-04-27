LATEST

Uniformed personnel return to have their tattoos erased

LOOK: Tattoo artist Val Gamba inks his client in his shop at a mall in Pasay City on 27 April. A lawmaker at the House of Representatives said Wednesday that the Philippine National Police (PNP) policy regulating tattoos among its aspirants and officers has no legal basis. The PNP's tattoo policy was recently stipulated in Memorandum Circular 2024-023, dated 19 March, and applies to both uniformed and non-uniformed personnel. Gamba says that it hurts them when some of their uniformed customers return to their store to get their tattoos erased. | via Dianne Bacelonia