UE triumphs

University of the East (UE) whipped University of the Philippines (UP) in four sets, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-22, to end its bid with super rookie Casiey Dongallo leading the way for the Red Warriors after firing six of the squad’s last 10 points Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“I’m happy because even though we haven’t achieved a certain goal, we’re still here, and thankfully we won in our last game, and we gave that to our seniors,” Dongallo said.

“Because I told them that they’ll leave UE with a different history, and thankfully I gave that to them.”

Dongallo finished with 28 points from 25 attacks, two blocks, and an ace, including nine excellent digs while Riza Nograles erupted for 17 points from 14 attacks, two blocks and an ace.

“Given the rookies that we have today, I felt that we did pretty good. Could’ve done better, but very proud of the accomplishments, so far,” Lady Red Warriors assistant coach Dr. Obet Vital said.

“Despite the disappointing losses, we still did something good and it is a big accomplishment. So we’re gonna take this as a springboard to get us into the preseason that’s coming up and Season 87.”

UE took over at the beginning of the fourth set by forcing sluggish UP to commit errors.

Dongallo then rallied the Lady Red Warriors to widen the gap to 15-9 after hammering down an attack against the Fighting Maroons, who were unable to check their persisting errors.

Despite UP’s Nica Celis successfully blocking her attack in the next play, the 18-year-old skipper was unfazed after the Lady Red Warriors relied on her offensive prowess to score the next four points and widen the gap to six, 20-14.

Kc Cepada and Kayce Balingit provided Dongallo ample support by scoring three crucial points to make up for UE’s errors and deny UP’s pursuit to close the gap, 23-21.

Dongallo then followed up by forcing an attack through the Fighting Maroon’s faltering defense, while the set point was awarded to UE after an error by UP’s Jewel Encarnacion.