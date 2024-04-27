TV, theater icon Floy Quintos passes away

Television and theater legend Floy Quintos passed away this morning due to a heart attack, according to family member Celina Quintos as posted on her social media account.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I, on behalf of my family, announce that Floy Quintos, esteemed playwright and director, but more importantly beloved brother, son, uncle, cousin, nephew, and friend, has returned to the arms of the Lord. He passed suddenly in the ER from a heart attack this morning," she said.

"Our family is still making arrangements for the wake at Arlington Memorial Chapels and will post updates on the date and time once we have them. We ask for your prayers, love, and support as we navigate this tremendous loss," she added.

Floy's passing is a great loss for the entertainment industry as he spearheads unique and brave concepts for theater, film and television.

"Floy Quintos was a beacon of Philippine culture and the arts, but also shone so much firelight for the people closest to him. The country, the world, and our home are much darker with this light snuffed out too soon. We hope to share our light with each other through this time," she further stated.

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.