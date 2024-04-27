Transport group to stage rally on 29 April vs PUV modernization program

In its continued questioning of the government's public utility vehicle (PUV) modernization program, transport group PISTON will once again target to paralyze the commute in Metro Manila through a rally this coming 29 April, Monday.

Two weeks ago, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that the 30 April deadline for the franchise consolidation of PUVs will no longer be extended.

"We have to do this to fight for our livelihoods in the transportation sector. Drivers and operators will not stop using PUVs even if they already warned to collar us starting 1 May," said PISTON deputy secretary general Ruben Baylon in a forum on Saturday in Quezon City.

PISTON vowed to paralyze the commute in Alabang, Baclaran, Sucat, Taft Avenue, Agoncillo, Monumento, Novaliches, Litex, Anonas, Katipunan, and Philcoa.

Baylon maintained that they have already done what should be done for the consolidation to be extended, but they failed to convince the government.

"We have tried everything: dialogue, petition, lobbied at agencies, sent a letter to Malacañang, protests, went to the House of Representatives, went to the Supreme Court. Until now, we are looking forward to the decisions of the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court. So, the parliament of the streets is ours," he warned.

The Supreme Court has yet to decide on the petition filed by various transport groups, including PISTON, questioning the legality of the consolidation order, requesting that several relevant issuances of government transportation agencies be declared null and void, and a TRO be issued against the respondents from enforcing the issuances.

Despite the extension, President Marcos Jr. assured that the government will make sure that the drivers and operators will not be burdened with the payment and loan, making the system well organized.

The consolidation requires PUV operators to form cooperatives or corporations to access business financing in acquiring modern jeepney units.

The measure is part of the government's PUV modernization program that started in 2017.

If operators and drivers fail to meet the consolidation deadline, their franchises will be revoked, essentially barring them from plying on the streets of Metro Manila.

DAILY TRIBUNE tried to reach DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista for a comment but the transportation chief is yet to comment on the planned strike.