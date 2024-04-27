Transforming beauty with cutting-edge technology

According to Louie Roxas, “HIT is an acronym for Holistic Individualized Treatment; each one of us has a different shape of a face, each one of us has different needs in terms of what needs to be done and our medical practitioner will help assess what has to be done.”

She stressed that this premiere series is built to be patient-centric, science-based, individualized treatment approach that enables injectors to leverage their expertise with renowned Galderma practitioners and optimize aesthetic outcomes while prioritizing patient satisfaction.

“The concept of HIT is more personalized and individualized. When our aesthetic physicians or our doctors design a treatment for us, they base it on your individual needs. For example, your nose. We have different ones. We also have different shapes of face. Shape-Up is actually the third of the four HITs that were launched here in the Philippines. Last year, we launched Kiss and Smile that is physically focused on the lips and the perioral area. We also launched Bright Eyes, focused on the eyes and periocular area,” Legazpi said.

“Now, this is Shape-Up, this is more exciting because it is a combination of two of our brands which are Sculptura Biostimulator and Restylane, a hyaluronic acid filler,” she added.