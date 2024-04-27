Transforming beauty with cutting-edge technology

A future-forward vision of bringing transformative technologies, Galderma Aesthetics is here to enhance and elevate the market with a vision for beauty and rejuvenation. Established in 1981, Galderma has reached over 100 countries around the globe, becoming a game changer by offering opportunities for yet another domination in the country.
With Galderma Aesthetics Injection Network (GAIN), all roads lead to perfection as it provides access to diverse perspectives, a wide range of expertise and cutting-edge technologies across the entire spectrum of dermatology.
Celebrating the power of surgical injections, Galderma Aesthetics’ Shape-Up HIT aims to provide every consumer with premium dermatological expertise.
In a media roundtable, Galderma medical lead Dr. Sydney Cu, senior brand manager of Galderma Aesthetics Christine Yap-Legazpi and general brand manager Louie Roxas expounded on how they answer the call to bringing the best dermatological service within reach of Filipinos.
According to Louie Roxas, “HIT is an acronym for Holistic Individualized Treatment; each one of us has a different shape of a face, each one of us has different needs in terms of what needs to be done and our medical practitioner will help assess what has to be done.”
She stressed that this premiere series is built to be patient-centric, science-based, individualized treatment approach that enables injectors to leverage their expertise with renowned Galderma practitioners and optimize aesthetic outcomes while prioritizing patient satisfaction.
“The concept of HIT is more personalized and individualized. When our aesthetic physicians or our doctors design a treatment for us, they base it on your individual needs. For example, your nose. We have different ones. We also have different shapes of face. Shape-Up is actually the third of the four HITs that were launched here in the Philippines. Last year, we launched Kiss and Smile that is physically focused on the lips and the perioral area. We also launched Bright Eyes, focused on the eyes and periocular area,” Legazpi said.
“Now, this is Shape-Up, this is more exciting because it is a combination of two of our brands which are Sculptura Biostimulator and Restylane, a hyaluronic acid filler,” she added.
With the efforts of the most sought-after dermatological practitioners, Galderma assures that even though the HIT series is not something that is considerably new, the brand is here to forge local visibility. They believe that aesthetic injections are not about promoting the product or the science behind the product, but Galderma promotes safety when it comes to aesthetic practice.
The HITs cater to Filipino needs with a safe injection and at the same time pushing on training the best doctors in the country to give the best product and precision on each individual patient’s face distinctly. Galderma attests that HIT is developed to bring out the best in one person’s face, whether for Restylane or Sculptura, GAIN elevates everyone’s aesthetic injection experience.
Moreover, the trendy filler product of Galderma is one for the history books. Dr. Cu promised that the demand alone serves as an evident reminder of the brand’s success, “It's all natural. When someone asks us how do you describe Restylane, it’s all natural beauty.”
The dermatological giant introduces the "Face" application in the Philippines, a breakthrough for the aesthetic surgery scene as it enhances distinct features in an instant, paving the way for innovation.
“Face application will help enhance your face. You can see what kind of treatments are available and how it can enhance your look from your current face,” Roxas said.
“Face app is a very unique app by Galderma. It shows you your ‘after’ before you do the treatment,” Legaspi added.
“The app is designed to give you an idea on how you would look. Before you look in the mirror, you always wonder how you looked five years ago or how you will look five years ahead, or how you would look without glasses. All of these features are brought to you by Galderma because we anticipate what the consumer wants, and at the same time, we aim to provide even more for all Filipinos,” Dr. Cu reiterated.
Dominating over 100 countries, Galderma aesthetics holds its commitment by training and engaging with over 240,000 healthcare professionals per year. This includes hosting over 11,000 events annually through the GAIN, a leading provider of medical education to aesthetic practices globally, as well as having a leading presence at dermatology congresses globally.