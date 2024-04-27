Tago Falls closed due to fecal coliform

PORAC, Pampanga — Porac Mayor Jaime “Jing” Capil has ordered the closure of Tago Falls in Barangay Manibaug Pasig due to safety and health reasons.

According to Capil, the falls was found to have high levels of fecal coliform, adding that the fecal matter might have come from animals or humans.

An analysis of Ostrea Mineral Laboratories Inc. showed that the area in Barangay Poblacion has high levels of fecal coliform.

Mayor Capil immediately issued Executive Order 14-2024, ordering the immediate closure of the premises, adding that violators will be penalized. He also said that the order shall take effect immediately.

He added that the area is also not safe for swimming due to the high current of water-carrying debris such as solid rock, metal sheet, broken glass and ceramics, that can harm people.

Fecal coliform bacteria are a group of bacteria passed through the fecal excrement of humans, livestock and wildlife. Bacteria reproduce rapidly if conditions are right for growth. Most bacteria grow best in dark, warm, moist environments with food.