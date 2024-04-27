Steele holds one-stroke advantage

ADELAIDE, Australia (AFP) — Three-time PGA Tour champion Brendan Steele seized a one shot lead Saturday to take into the final round at LIV Golf’s Adelaide stop, but a slew of major winners are within striking distance.

The American nailed nine birdies to one bogey in an eight-under-par 64 at the Grange Golf Club to edge clear of New Zealander Danny Lee, who carded a 67.

Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz and Chile’s Mito Pereira were a shot further back.

“I was hitting it really well today,” said Steele, who is 14-under after 36 holes and looking to better his best result on the Saudi-backed tour — third place in Tuscon last year.

“There’s a lot of birdies out there and it’s kind of going to be a race to 20-under I think,” he added of the potential winning total.

“For me personally, I just want to go and play as freely as I can. I’ve been doing that well over the last few days and if I can do it for one more day then I can have a good chance.”

Once again, bumper crowds produced a carnival atmosphere at the fledgling circuit’s most successful event and Steele said he thrived on it.

“This crowd is incredible, it’s so big, it’s so supportive, which I find fantastic,” he said.

Steele heads into the final day with a stacked chasing pack, including two major winners three shots behind and four more within six of the lead.