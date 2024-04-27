STAYING ALIVE

Philsports Arena)

3:00 p.m. --- Meralco vs Magnolia

6:15 p.m. --- San Miguel Beer vs NLEX

With the game and its playoffs chances on the line, NorthPort turned to its main gunner Arvin Tolentino to bail it out of trouble.

He did not disappoint, hitting a cold-blooded game-winning basket to save the Batang Pier from a meltdown in a 115-113 escape over Blackwater that arrested their five-game slump in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup on Saturday at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Tolentino finished with 27 points and scored NorthPort’s last eight points, including the dagger sidestep jumper over the outstretched arm of Christian David as the Batang Pier finished the eliminations with a 5-6 win-loss record.

NorthPort will now play a waiting game to either earn an outright quarterfinals berth or battle in a sudden death for the last ticket to the playoffs. Its win gave Barangay Ginebra San Miguel the second quarterfinals berth and officially eliminated Phoenix (3-7).

The Batang Pier had to claw their way back from six points down, 107-113, with 1:49 left in the game after squandering a 19-point advantage midway through the third quarter.

Tolentino came three assists short of a triple-double after also grabbing 11 rebounds. Joshua Munzon got 16 points, six assists and five boards, Damie Cuntapay added 15 points, Zav Lucero had 14 while Fran Yu finished with 11 for NorthPort.

The Bossing dropped their sixth straight game in nine outings and were pushed on the brink of an early exit after a promising start.

Troy Rosario saw his season-best 33-point effort go down the drain as well as David’s personal conference-high 26 points and 15 rebounds.

Meanwhile, unbeaten quarterfinals-bound San Miguel Beer has no intention of slowing down when it clashes with NLEX today at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City to move closer to a rare elimination sweep.

Game time is at 6:15 p.m. following the 3 p.m. encounter between Meralco and Magnolia.

The Beermen have already claimed one of two twice-to-beat advantages after beating the Hotshots, 98-91, last Friday for their eighth win in as many starts.

But San Miguel is sure to have a hard time against the Road Warriors, who are looking to check a two-game slide and secure a playoffs spot.

NLEX holds a 5-3 slate tied with the Hotshots, who are looking for a rebound after seeing their four-game winning streak snapped by San Miguel.

The Bolts, on the other hand, are desperate to win their last two games to catch the quarterfinals bus. With a 4-5 mark, there is no room for error for Meralco as it currently sits at the eighth spot dangerously within reach of teams outside the top eight.