SMDC bullish on regions

As the residential business unit of the SM Group, SM Development Corp. continues to provide access to a sustainable and attainable cosmopolitan lifestyle in main city centers and growth areas in the provinces.

As of end-2023, SMDC has more than 183,000 residential units across 67 developments nationwide. Of these, 20 residential developments are in provincial cities in Pampanga, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and Davao.

It recently introduced Turf Residences in Biñan, Laguna and Parkville Residences in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental in 2023. These developments are accessible to SM Supermalls and transport terminals to provide convenience to residential communities.

“The regions offer strong growth potential for SM as there are still many areas left unserved. As a group, we continue to venture into areas outside of the NCR with our diverse offerings including sustainable and affordable residential choices and investment opportunities for every type of resident and investor,” said Frederic DyBuncio, president and CEO of SM Investments Corp.

“Aligned with the rest of the companies under the SM Group, we see the immense potential beyond the city centers in Metro Manila. With more developments in the provinces, these provide homes and spur foot traffic that ignites economic activity,” said Jose Mari Banzon, president of SMDC. “We endeavor to address the housing needs of regional communities to open more opportunities for progress in the regions.”

The amenity area of Style Residences area takes homeowners for a plunge in one of its swimming pools along with a gorgeous view of the city.

SMDC marked its first turnover ceremony in Visayas this year with Style Residences, also its first in Mandurriao at the heart of Iloilo, one of the fastest-growing provinces in the country.

Residents here can expect to live in style with four swimming pools, a full-sized basketball court, and jogging trails nestled in beautifully landscaped gardens. Its location in the bustling City of Iloilo serves as a gateway to the neighboring prominent provinces of Negros Occidental and its highly urbanized capital Bacolod City, as well as Guimaras, Antique and Aklan.

Also, this year, SMDC launched its first prime residential lots-only offering through Parkville in Bacolod City, a sprawling 52-hectare master-planned residential subdivision that aims to bring attainable luxury to Bacolodnons and Negrenses.

This inaugural residential development of SMDC places homeowners at the driver seat, wherein they have the opportunity to create their dream homes in a community that empowers individuality and an advocate for countless possibilities.