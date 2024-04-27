Sealions, D’Navigators build up for semifinals

Two playoff-bound squads aim to bolster their momentum ahead of the round-robin semifinals while two others seek redemption and pride as the 2024 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference eliminations draw to a close today.

The Navy Sealions and D’Navigators, currently tied at third spot with 5-2 records, look to break the deadlock at 6 p.m. as the country’s premier men’s volleyball league heads to the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

D’Navigators head coach Boyet Delmoro has emphasized the importance of taking it one game at a time, focusing on their match against the Sealions fueled by their recent victory over the RichMarc Sports 3B Elite Spikers.

Navy, on the other hand, tries to rebound from a four-set defeat against Criss Cross.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. We’re now focusing on our game against Navy. I hope we continue this streak,” Delmoro said.

Leading the charge for the D’Navigators are Francis Saura and Justine Santos, while the Sealions rely on the lethal combination of Joeven Dela Vega and Greg Dolor to secure the coveted No. 3 seed.