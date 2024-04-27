Savi savors PLDT stint

Savi Davison believes the future is bright for PLDT after finishing strong in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference with a win over powerhouse team Creamline last Thursday.

“I’m really excited, especially with the new additions coming, hopefully, they come back and stuff,” Davison said.

PLDT outlasted the Cool Smashers in four sets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22, 27-25, finishing just a place below the semifinal cutline despite missing the services of its middle blocker Mika Reyes, Jovy Prado, and its latest addition to the group, former F2 Logistics opposite hitter Kianna Dy.

Reyes is recovering from the surgery for her cyst in her right shoulder, Prado from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury and Dy is still doing rehabilitation for her right knee injury from the Invitational Conference last year.

Davison spearheaded the High Speed Hitters’ offensive arsenal as she finished the conference with a 36.47 percent success rate in attacks and 23.21 percent in blocks,

The Ontario, Canada-born spiker also poured in 27 points and 15 receptions against Creamline.

“I think, personally, I’ve learned more about myself in terms of being more calm and confident and being there for the girls,” Davison said.