Retailers schedule biggest 2024 event

The Philippine Retailers Association (PRA) marked a milestone this year with its flagship event, the National Retail Conference and Expo (NRCE), which is hailed as the biggest event in the retail industry.

This year’s NRCE is themed “Retail Today, Empowering Tomorrow,” and is scheduled for 29 to 30 August at the SMX Convention Center Manila.

The 30th NRCE is regarded as the most significant retail event in the country and promises to be an unparalleled event, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and in the dynamic world of retail.

NRCE 2024 committee is spearheaded by its overall chair Sam Gregory Lim, COO of BLIMS Lifestyle Group, with conference chair CJ Jesena, project leasing consultant of Shangri-La Plaza Corporation, and expo chair Mary Ang, CEO of Heritage Multi-office Products.

Lim said the PRA aims to empower the entire spectrum of retail and allied industries, fostering unmatched growth and global competitiveness.

“Prepare for an unparalleled experience featuring highly effective, engaging, and inspirational learning sessions, coupled with a showcase of world-class solutions from top providers not only within the Philippines but also from around the globe,” he added.

Moreover, he said the retail sector stands as a steadfast force, propelling economic growth and continuous resilience and innovation on a global scale.

Acknowledging the challenges faced, the industry remains unwavering, advancing towards a constantly dynamic retail landscape.

Empowered future via retail

“Together, let’s craft a narrative that not only enriches the retail experience for businesses and customers but also propels us towards a brighter, more empowered tomorrow,” he maintained.

For her part, NRCE conference chair Jesena said as the PRA navigates the currents of change, its commitment to pioneering transformations and strategic decision-making becomes paramount.

“Adapting to the ever-changing landscape demands a proactive approach to disruptions. This involves fostering a culture of continuous innovation and harnessing learnings across multiple generations to prepare retailers to thrive in a shifting retail ecosystem,” Jesena shared.

On the other hand, expo chairperson Ang noted that their belief is simple yet profound by shaping the retail industry today, the organization molds what it can become tomorrow.

“It is not merely about preparing for the future but actively contributing to its formation. Let’s create a playbook that not only equips retailers and allied industries for future challenges but also empowers them to create a vibrant, influential future,” Ang said.