Rep. Barzaga, 74, dies in U.S.

Cavite Rep. Elpidio Barzaga Jr. passed away on Saturday afternoon (Philippine time) in California, USA, at the age of 74, his office announced late Saturday.

“Throughout his life, Cong. Pidi dedicated himself to serving the people of the province of Cavite and the city of Dasmariñas with an unwavering commitment and passion,” the statement read.

“His dedication to education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation transformed lives and shaped the future of his constituents. He will be remembered for his compassion and relentless pursuit of justice,” it added.

Barzaga is survived by his wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and his sons, Board Member Kiko, Third and Enzo.

“As we mourn his loss, we find solace in the countless lives he touched and the enduring impact of his work. We humbly ask for your prayers and support during this difficult time,” the statement added.

The veteran lawmaker’s cause of death was not revealed.

In October last year, Barzaga announced his departure from the Philippines to undergo open-heart surgery in the US.

In a Facebook post, he said, “I am asking for your support through prayers for a successful operation and speedy recovery.”

“Once I have recovered and regained my strength and vigor, I will carry on with my mission in life — which is to be of service to my fellow Dasmariñeros,” he added.

Barzaga, a former mayor of Damariñas, chaired the House Committee on Natural Resources in the 19th Congress.

He served as president of the National Unity Party, one of the prominent political parties in the House of Representatives.