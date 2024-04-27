Remulla bats for 100% EJK-free Phl

The Department of Justice (DOJ) remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rule of law and unequivocally denounce baseless red-tagging and extra-judicial killings (EJKs).

This was the statement of the DOJ as it maintained that under the leadership of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla, it has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights in the country.

On the other hand, the DOJ is actively implementing reforms to fortify the criminal justice system and enhance the promotion and protection of human rights to achieve Remulla's vision of a "100% EJK-free Philippines."

These matters were discussed by the Philippine delegation, led by DOJ Undersecretary Raul T. Vasquez and Undersecretary Jose Cadiz, during the 12th Philippine-United States (US) Bilateral Strategic Dialogue in Washington, DC, engaging with the US team on Rule of Law and Law Enforcement issues.

The department's dedication to safeguarding human rights from all forms of abuse is evidenced by numerous accolades, including the establishment of the Human Rights Office (HRO) and the implementation of the UN Joint Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Philippines.

Grounded in transparency and accountability, the DOJ welcomes feedback and critique from international partners, recognizing their role in enhancing the department's operations.

The DOJ ensures the public that it is actively monitoring the human rights landscape in the country and diligently investigating reported EJK cases.

It said that following a thorough inquiry, the DOJ Review Panel has concluded that reported EJKs under the current administration were not linked to the exercise of freedom of expression but rather to personal motives. It is crucial to distinguish between killings related to legitimate law enforcement activities and true EJK incidents.

Even at international forums like the Geneva United Nations Human Rights Commission (UNHRC), the DOJ has reaffirmed its commitment to prosecuting EJK cases with integrity and objectivity, urging victims and witnesses to come forward and assist in putting an end to these heinous acts. The government guarantees the protection of witnesses through the Witness Protection Program (WPP).

--30--