Power firm supports Benguet as fruit basket

BAGUIO CITY — In support of the effort of the people to boost and maintain the municipality of Sablan, Benguet as the province’s “Fruit basket,” Hedcor, the renewable energy asset manager of Aboitiz Power donates P620,000 worth of equipment and seedlings.

The power firm bolsters Sablan’s Orchard Farm which have activities aimed in showcasing the best produce and practices, and innovative techniques of the municipality where farmers and agricultural practitioners alike can learn about.

The donation includes tractor, power sprayer, and other essential agricultural machinery. These tools are designed to streamline farming processes, increase yields, and improve overall farm management practices. Sablan’s Office of Municipal Agriculture identified more than 2,400 seedlings that were given such as lanzones, mangosteen, marang and pineapple slips to name a few.

“We not only invest in the municipality’s agricultural potential but also empower local farmers with the tools they need to thrive. This initiative reflects Hedcor’s commitment to sustainable development and community prosperity,” said Rolando Pacquiao, Hedcor president and chief operations officer.