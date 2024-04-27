PNP notes 63.5% crime rate drop

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday reported that the country’s crime rate declined by 63.59 percent from July 2022 to April 2024.

“There is a 63.59 percent decrease in terms of our Peace and Order Indicator; this includes index crimes where the eight focus crimes are also included,” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the figure represents the so-called focus crimes against persons, including murder and homicide; and crimes against property, such as robbery, theft, theft of motor vehicles, and motorcycle theft.

She added that robbery and physical injury had the biggest declines.

Fajardo also noted the PNP seized P32 billion worth of drugs during the same period.