Playwright Floy Quintos writes 30

Stage director, playwright and content creator Floy Quintos, known for his works The Kundiman Party and Angry Christ, creative director for the 2019 Sea Games opening, as well as one of the curators of the exhibitions on traditional art for the Yuchengco, Ayala and Vargas museums, has died at 63, announced by family.

Quintos was notable for being invited by the Musee Branly in Paris for Anting-Anting, The Secret Soul of the Filipino.

Quintos was also the brain behind the instrumental in the creation of the Taoid Museum in Laoag as well as the textile collections of the Ayala Museum and Museo Kordilyera in Baguio. He wrote Darna! Ang Pagbabalik (1994), Koronang Itim (1994) and many more.

“Floy Quintos was a beacon of Philippine culture and the arts, but also shone so much firelight for the people closest to him. The country, the world, and our home are much darker with this light snuffed out too soon. We hope to share our light with each other through this time,” family wrote.