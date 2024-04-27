Pacers polish off Bucks in OT

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — Tyrese Haliburton drove for the game-winning basket as the Indiana Pacers held off a late Milwaukee charge to beat the Bucks 121-118 in overtime on Friday and take a 2-1 lead in their National Basketball Association Eastern Conference playoff series.

The Dallas Mavericks also won at home, cruising to a 101-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers for a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven Western Conference set.

Haliburton delivered a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists to help the Pacers withstand a 42-point performance from Milwaukee forward Khris Middleton, who drilled a three-pointer to tie it with 2.3 seconds left in regulation and made another trey to knot it at 118-118 with eight seconds left in overtime.

With 1.6 seconds remaining in overtime, Haliburton took an inbound pass and split the Bucks’ defense as he drove for a one-handed floater.

Fouled on the play, he made the free throw to cap the scoring. Middleton, playing through a sprained right ankle, was unable to work another three-point miracle as time expired.

“I just knew I was shooting it no matter what,” Haliburton said.

“And I finally made a shot, added the Pacers star, who connected on just eight of his 22 attempts from the field. I couldn’t buy a bucket today, so I’m glad that one went in.”

The Pacers escaped with the win in a game they led by 19 points in the first quarter and by 17 in the third.