NSC: No Phl-China ‘new model’ arrangement on Ayungin

The National Security Council on Saturday lambasted China’s new narrative about the Philippine government’s alleged arrangements with Beijing regarding the situation in Ayungin Shoal.

“Every now and then, China has a new narrative about alleged arrangements in the West Philippine Sea. First, it was the alleged ‘promise’ which then became the ‘gentleman's agreement’ and now the latest version, the ‘new model’ or ‘internal understanding’,” NSC Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya told reporters.

Malaya said the talks about the alleged “new model” arrangement as announced by the Chinese Embassy “is nothing more than a new invention.”

“The propaganda masters are clearly working overtime in Beijing to sow discord and division in our country for one purpose alone: to push their claim that the Philippines is the one causing increased tensions in the WPS and provoking conflict because it has reneged on its promises,” he added.

Malaya reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s repeated remarks that the Philippines did not enter into any agreement regarding the country’s operations in the Ayungin Shoal.

“We shall continue to do all activities within the bounds of international law and we shall brook no interference in our lawful actions,” Malaya said.

The NSC reminded the Chinese Embassy “that any understanding without the authorization of the President has no force and effect.”

“And therefore the Philippines never broke any agreement because there was none to begin with,” Malaya stressed.

He said the Philippines will never agree to any “internal understanding or new model that can be deemed to be acquiescence or recognition of China’s control and administration over the Ayungin Shoal as China’s territory.”

Malaya emphasized that Ayungin shoal is a part of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

“We cannot agree to any such understanding that violates the Philippine constitution or international law,” he noted.

Malaya warned the public to take all China’s statements about the WPS “with a grain of salt.”

“These are the same people who said that the entire South China Sea is theirs, who militarized artificial islands, who created military bases in our EEZ, who claim that the videos of blocking, dangerous maneuvers, and water cannons are all fabricated by the media in cahoots with the Philippine government,” he said.

“It is a trap, nothing more, nothing less,” he added.