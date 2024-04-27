‘New deal on Ayungin, trap, mere invention’

The National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday criticized China over its new narrative about the Philippine government’s alleged arrangements with Beijing regarding the situation in Ayungin Shoal.

“Every now and then, China has a new narrative about alleged arrangements in the West Philippine Sea. First, it was the alleged promise which became the gentleman’s agreement and now the latest version, the new model or internal understanding,” NSC Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya told reporters.

Malaya said the supposed “new model” arrangement announced by the Chinese Embassy “is nothing more than a new invention.”

“It is a trap, nothing more, nothing less,” he added.

He said: “The propaganda masters are clearly working overtime in Beijing to sow discord and division in our country for one purpose alone — to push their claim that the Philippines is the one causing the increased tensions in the WPS and provoking conflict because it has reneged on its promises.”

Malaya reiterated President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement that the Philippines did not enter into any agreement regarding the country’s operations at Ayungin Shoal.

“We shall continue to conduct all activities within the bounds of international law, and we shall brook no interference in our lawful actions,” he said.

The NSC reminded the Chinese Embassy “that any understanding without the authorization of the President has no force and effect.”

“And, therefore, the Philippines never broke any agreement because there was none to begin with,” Malaya said.

The Philippines, he added, will never agree to any “internal understanding or new model that can be deemed to be an acquiescence or a recognition of China’s control and administration over Ayungin Shoal as China’s territory.”

Malaya reiterated that Ayungin is part of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

“We cannot agree to any such understanding that violates the Philippine Constitution or international law,” he said.

Malaya advised the public to take all of China’s statements on the WPS “with a grain of salt.”

“These are the same people who said the entire South China Sea was theirs, who militarized artificial islands, who created military bases in our EEZ, who claim that the videos of blocking, dangerous maneuvers, and water cannons are all fabricated by the media in cahoots with the Philippine government,” he said.

China confusing public

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. denied any internal arrangement with the Chinese government on the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

“The Department of National Defense is not aware of, nor is it a party to, any internal agreement with China on Ayungin Shoal since President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. took office,” Teodoro said Saturday.

“As a matter of fact, the Department of National Defense has not had any contact with any Chinese government official since last year,” he added.

Teodoro slammed China for confusing the public to justify its claim to almost all of the South China Sea, which does not adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“The narrative that unnamed or unidentified Chinese officials are propagating is another crude attempt to advance a falsehood,” he said.

Teodoro was referring to a Chinese diplomat’s remarks about senior Philippine security officials approving two arrangements with Beijing, including an “internal understanding” and a “new model” for addressing the Ayungin shoal territorial dispute.

The Chinese envoy said the two arrangements were “completely different” from the previous “gentleman’s agreement” between former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The diplomat claimed the Marcos administration devised a “new model” for de-escalating the tensions at Ayungin Shoal, which was agreed upon with Chinese authorities.

“This is all part of the Chinese propaganda to steer the Filipino people’s attention away from the real issue and cause of the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, which is China’s obstinate refusal to adhere to UNCLOS, which they are a signatory to,” he said, refuting the Chinese diplomat’s claim.

Teodoro said, “We will never enter into any agreement that will compromise our sovereignty and sovereign rights under UNCLOS, as affirmed by the 2016 international arbitral ruling.”