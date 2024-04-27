Marikina job fair opened for non-residents

The Marikina City government and the office of Marikina City 1st District Representative Marjorie Ann “Maan” Teodoro jointly conducted a job fair at Marikina City Hall on Saturday, preparatory to the 1 May Labor Day celebrations.

Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro said 36 local companies participated in the job fair that the city government also organized in collaboration with JCI Marikina Marikit.

Mayor Teodoro said the job fair aims to provide more opportunities for Marikina residents in seeking employment. As of 9:30 a.m., the local chief executive said a total of 222 jobseekers registered at the job fair.

He added that the job fair was not exclusive to Marikina residents, but to all those seeking to join the labor force. For her part, Rep. Teodoro thanked all the companies that participated in the job fair.

She also encouraged jobseekers to keep applying until they land a job.

Companies that participated in the Marikina job fair included business process outsourcing firms, banks, hotels, transportation companies, food chains, grocery chains, telecommunications companies, construction firms, health facilities, and many more.