Marcos to Filipinos: Embrace Lapulapu’s ideals, patriotism

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday encouraged Filipinos to embrace Lapulapu's ideals, uphold his patriotic legacy, and stand up against modern-day oppressors.

“The same is what the nation needs today. Despite being in a world incomparable to that of Lapulapu, we are called to rise against our modern-day oppressors — greed, selfishness, and divisiveness — and uphold the legacy of patriotism that has been passed onto us through the years,” he said in his speech during a ceremonial commemoration held in Lapulapu City.

Marcos remembered Lapulapu's valor, bravery, and boldness during the Battle of Mactan, which became the epitome of the “indomitable Filipino spirit” over the years, are worthy of emulation even during modern times.

He said the victory of Lapulapu and his men over the Spaniards, led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in the historic Battle of Mactan on 27 April 1521, demonstrates the “courage and love for the country and portrays how a force that is rooted in community, courage, and integrity can destroy even the strongest of opponents which is timely and relevant today.”

“The image of Lapulapu as a living, breathing, and real figure who risked his life to keep his family, comrades, and community safe from hostile outsiders may seem strange to our modern responsibilities, yet, he remains a symbol of the bravery and honor that each of us inherently possesses,” he added.

Marcos challenged the Filipinos, especially the youth, to continue embracing the wealth of the Philippine heritage as the country shifts to a “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“The challenge now for all, especially the youth, is to continue embracing his (Lapulapu) ideals and the wealth of our heritage as we realize a ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ that is built on the foundations of the liberty and freedom that he and all our other heroes fought hard for,” Marcos said.

Republic Act No. 11040 declares 27 April of every year as a “special working public holiday” throughout the country in honor of Cebuano hero Lapulapu and a “special non-working holiday” in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu province.