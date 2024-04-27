Mapua Digital underlines creativity, critical thinking

Traditional education models have inherent limitations particularly in this era of remote digital learning.

Lengthy lectures and extensive reading assignments often lead to disengagement among students, resulting in limited effectiveness in preparing learners for their desired careers.

This is particularly challenging for working students who aim to finish their college education but are unable to adhere to traditional models.

In dynamic fields such as in Information Technology (IT), the inadequacies of traditional educational systems are glaring.

With technology evolving at a rapid pace, skills and knowledge acquired can swiftly become obsolete.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning in the workforce underscores the urgency for IT learners to remain competitive in the long run, given the ongoing integration of businesses and technology.

College education crucial

Mapúa Malayan Digital College (MMDC), a pioneer in digital education with a core focus on the application of technology in business under Mapúa Malayan Colleges Laguna, has leveled up its IT degree program to provide progressive training in line with the demands of today’s professional landscape.

Launched in an event held in Rockwell, Makati, MMDC’s new IT program now features two tracks, each with their own range of specializations.

Learners under the development-focused IT program can choose between earning degrees in either Software Development or Network and Cybersecurity.

On the other hand, the business-focused IT Program offers three specializations focused on the strategic application of technology in businesses across various sectors — Marketing Technology, Entrepreneurship Technology, and Data Analytics.

“In this digital age, businesses are harnessing technology to make better decisions and market products and services at a faster pace and in more personalized ways,” said Engr. Dennis Tablate, executive director at Mapúa Malayan Digital College. “Our leveled-up IT program equips students with the technical and soft skills to leverage today’s entrepreneurship, marketing, and data analytics tools, opening them up to more avenues where they can establish and build thriving careers locally and globally.”

Real-world experience

To help prepare students for the real world, MMDC’s unique projects, problems, and cases (PPC) learning model emphasizes hands-on experiences, problem-solving and analysis of local and global cases — mirroring the dynamics of modern workplaces.