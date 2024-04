SNAPS

MANILA'S 'FINAL LUNG'

LOOK: People visited the Arroceros Forest Park, known as 'the final lung of Manila,' seeking respite from the city's busy atmosphere on Saturday, 27 April 2024. The park operates every day from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Arroceros Forest Park in Manila recorded a temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, five degrees cooler than the city’s 41°C, which falls under 'Extreme Caution' in PAGASA's heat index. | via John Louie Abrina