Manila Digger FC pounces Mendiola

Manila Digger FC picked up its third win of the season after a 3-2 win over Mendiola FC 1991 in the Philippines Football League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium Saturday evening.

Eric Giganto (27th minute), Earl Piñero (45+2) and Daiki Jahana (60th minute) earned a goal each for Diggers, which now have a 3-0-1 win-draw-loss record.

Japanese forward Hiroshima Ishikawa scored a brace in the 16th and 87th minutes but fell short as Mendiola dropped to a 1-0-3 slate.

Earlier, defending champion Kaya FC-Iloilo and One Taguig FC settled on a scorless draw.

This is the first time this season that both teams did not score any goals.