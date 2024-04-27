WORLD

Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off Indonesia's Java island: authorities

(FILES) Patients gather outside after being evacuated from the Airlangga university hospital in Surabaya on 22 March 2024, following a magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake near Indonesia's Java island. A magnitude-6.4 offshore earthquake hit near Indonesia's Java island on 22 March, the United States Geological Survey said, with the tremor felt in the capital Jakarta and forcing residents of another city to flee their homes. The quake had a depth of approximately eight kilometers (five miles), and struck off Java island's northern coast near Bawean island at about 3:52 pm local time (0852 GMT), the USGS said.
A magnitude-6.5 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia's Java island on Saturday, the country's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) reported.

The quake, which the United States Geological Survey recorded at a magnitude of 6.1, was felt in capital Jakarta — where people were forced to evacuate buildings — and in nearby Bandung.

"I screamed to my wife and kids to tell them to get out of the house," Iman Krisnawan, a 47-year-old resident of Bandung, told AFP.

"Usually, earthquakes lasted about 5 seconds, this one lasted between 10-15 seconds."

There was no tsunami alert, according to BMKG. The USGS reported the depth at 68.3 kilometers (42 miles).

Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. 

A magnitude-6.2 quake that shook Sulawesi island in January 2021 killed more than 100 people and left thousands homeless.

In 2018, a magnitude-7.5 quake and subsequent tsunami in Palu on Sulawesi killed more than 2,200 people.

And in 2004, a magnitude-9.1 quake struck Aceh province, causing a tsunami and killing more than 170,000 people in Indonesia.

