Las Piñas offers free animal rabies vaccination

The local government of Las Piñas announced on Saturday that it will conduct a mass animal rabies vaccination in Barangay Talon Dos on 29-30 April, from 9 a.m. to noon.

According to Las Piñas LGU and the city’s veterinary office, dogs and cats aged 3 months and above are allowed to get vaccinated.

Here are the lists of locations of the barangay-wide animal rabies mass vaccination:

On the 29 April, the vaccination areas are located at the intersection of V-Ville Classic-L Bennet; multi-purpose hall of BF resort village Italia 500; guard post of KaLauTec; tent at Camella Venezia; and Bambusetum covered court.

For the 30 April schedule, the vaccination areas are the multi-purpose hall of PNB Homes; guard post at Sekiat and Pedro Sabido, Ozaeta; and sunshineville; multi-purpose hall of Manggahan.

Meanwhile, pet owners must make sure that their pets are not sick, are active, and well-fed.

Cats and dogs must be put on a leash or placed in a pet bag or carrier prior to going to the vaccination site.

For more information about the services being offered by the Las Piñas City Veterinary Office, residents are advised to call (02) 8255 2911 or 0965 653 6449.