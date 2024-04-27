It's hot, hot hot — oven hot — at NAIA 3

The Manila International Airport Authority monitored on Saturday a technical issue that led to the temporary shutdown of two of its cooling towers in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

It did not specify the nature of the technical issue.

"This technical challenge regrettably resulted to warmer temperatures inside the terminal. To mitigate the impact, Iwata evaporative fans have been strategically placed in critical areas to enhance air circulation and provide localized cooling, offering relief to passengers and staff during this temporary disruption in the air conditioning system," the MIAA said in a statement.

MIAA said its engineering team is "actively addressing the situation to restore full functionality of all cooling towers as swiftly as possible.

In the meantime, the MIAA said it seeks understanding from airport users and stakeholders as it worked through the challenge."

"We apologize for any inconvenience that the situation is causing to everyone. Rest assured that we are doing all we can to bring back the air conditioning system to its full functionality."

Heat index in the city has been hitting the 40 degree celsius this week.