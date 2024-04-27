Investing made easier with a new mobile app

DragonFi Securities Inc. has launched its latest mobile investing app, DragonFi 2.0, which is seen to emerge as a premier investment super app of the Philippines.
On 22 April, the launch introduced an innovative and groundbreaking platform that makes investing easier and more accessible for Filipinos.
Jon Carlo Lim, DragonFi’s CEO and co-founder, underscored the new mobile platform’s significance in the market.
“The introduction of our new mobile investing app signifies a pivotal step forward in our quest to democratize investing in the Philippines. Our app is designed to bridge the gap between complex investment concepts and the everyday investor, making the world of investing not just accessible but also enriching for all,” Lim said. “This is our vision for the future of investing — making it as commonplace as having a smartphone in your pocket.”
DragonFi’s mobile app boasts features that enhance user experience and functionality, making it easy and convenient to use. These include:
• All Your Investments in One Place: Manage a diverse portfolio ranging from Philippine stocks to global funds through a single, intuitive platform.
• Creators Circle: A pioneering feature that connects users with leading financial literacy creators, providing content that demystifies investing and personal finance.
• Stay Informed, Stay Ahead: From news to disclosures, to fundamental and technical data, the new DragonFi app is here to help you become a more informed investor.
• Investing Club: Follow the DragonFi Research Team and learn as it manages a dividend growth portfolio.
Cathryn Ann Lao, chief technology officer and co founder of DragonFi, underscored that the technological advancements integrated into the mobile platform are catered to the needs and preferences of users: “Leveraging the latest in technology, we’ve reengineered our app to offer an unparalleled investing experience tailored to the preferences and behaviors of our users. From biometrics authentication to an intuitive design, our technology is what sets us apart.”
Meanwhile, DragonFi co-founder Edgar Injap Sia II affirmed the need to build a financially literate and empowered society through the mobile app.
“Introducing a new mobile app goes beyond business for us; it’s about contributing to a financially literate, empowered, and independent society. We believe that by making investing easy and accessible, we are paving the way for a brighter financial future for every Filipino. This is the essence of what we strive for at DragonFi — to be a catalyst for change and growth in our society,” he said.
DragonFI 2.0 is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.