Investing made easier with a new mobile app

DragonFi Securities Inc. has launched its latest mobile investing app, DragonFi 2.0, which is seen to emerge as a premier investment super app of the Philippines.

On 22 April, the launch introduced an innovative and groundbreaking platform that makes investing easier and more accessible for Filipinos.

Jon Carlo Lim, DragonFi’s CEO and co-founder, underscored the new mobile platform’s significance in the market.

“The introduction of our new mobile investing app signifies a pivotal step forward in our quest to democratize investing in the Philippines. Our app is designed to bridge the gap between complex investment concepts and the everyday investor, making the world of investing not just accessible but also enriching for all,” Lim said. “This is our vision for the future of investing — making it as commonplace as having a smartphone in your pocket.”