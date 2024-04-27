Int’l partners’ feedback boosts DoJ operations

The Department of Justice (DoJ), as the primary law enforcement agency, is swinging for a homerun against extrajudicial killings (EJKs) in the Philippines.

The DoJ, in a statement Saturday, responded to a recent human rights report from the United States Department of State stating that EJKs continue to be a severe problem in the Philippines in 2023, with no significant improvements observed in the country’s human rights situation.

“EJKs, largely by police but also by other security forces, remained a serious problem,” the US Department of State said in a 58-page Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.

The DoJ said that grounded in transparency and accountability, it welcomes feedback and critique from international partners, recognizing their role in enhancing the Department’s operations.

“The DoJ ensures the public that it is actively monitoring the human rights landscape in the country and diligently investigating reported EJK cases,” the statement added.

The DoJ said it remains steadfast in its mission to uphold the rule of law and unequivocally denounce baseless red-tagging and EJKs.

“Under the leadership of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla, the DoJ has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to protecting human rights in our nation,” the statement read.

It added that the DoJ’s “dedication to safeguarding human rights from all forms of abuse is evidenced by numerous accolades, including the establishment of the Human Rights Office and the implementation of the UN Joint Programme for the Promotion and Protection of Human Rights in the Philippines.”

The Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, which is submitted annually by the US Department of State to the US Congress, also mentions that politically motivated killings, including of journalists, were reported during the year.

The US State Department report, however, said the number of EJKs in the country decreased in 2023, citing data from a non-governmental organization.

The report also highlighted other notable human rights concerns, such as reports of arbitrary or unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, torture or cruel treatment by government agents or individuals acting on their behalf, physical abuses by non-state actors, the recruitment of child soldiers by terrorist groups, severe limitations on freedom of expression and press freedom, and widespread gender-based violence, among various other issues.

Crucial

The DoJ said after a thorough inquiry, the Review Panel concluded that reported EJKs under the current administration were not linked to the exercise of freedom of expression.

“But rather to personal motives. It is crucial to distinguish between killings related to legitimate law enforcement activities and true EJK incidents,” it said.