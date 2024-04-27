Info drive on Davao transport rules pushed

DAVAO CITY — Transport law enforcers are set to meet with taxi operators in the city on May 3, to remind them anew of the various regulations they need to follow amid the recent issue of fare contracting.

Lawyer Ernest Benz Davila, the legal officer of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) 11, said in a press briefing that they invited the operators to attend.

He added that the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), and the Philippine National Police will also attend the meeting.

“It is the responsibility of the operators to provide a safe, dependable, and comfortable land transportation,” Davila said, adding that, that the meeting is on top of the Drivers Academy scheduled on Fridays, during which, drivers are taught about road safety and etiquette, and about the memorandum circulars and Department orders of the LTFRB, particularly those that impose penalties on specific violations.

He said that the jurisdiction of the LTFRB is the operators so it is the responsibility of the operators to require the drivers to join the Driver’s Academy.

Davila added that on the recurring issue of taxi fare contracting, their office, in partnership with the LTO, CAAP TF, and the CTTMO, has increased enforcer visibility at the airport to deter taxi drivers from committing illegal acts.