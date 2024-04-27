Get vaxxed against polio, Manila residents urged

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna has urged Manila residents to avail themselves of free polio vaccines being offered in 44 health centers in the city.

Lacuna also invited residents to pay health centers a visit and learn about the different primary healthcare services for free. According to Lacuna, those who may avail are children 59 months old and below or five years old and younger.

“Prevention is always better than cure. Tangkilikin ninyo ang ating mga health centers. Go to our health centers. Get your children or grandchildren vaccinated,” the mayor, also a doctor, stressed.

“Don’t rush to the hospital, if the health center can help you with your problem. They will tell you if you need to go to the hospital,” she added.