Full stream ahead

The streaming industry has seen remarkable growth since 2020, when major players like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu dominated the landscape. Fast forward to today, and the sector includes a host of new entrants like Disney+, Apple TV+ and HBO Max, enriching the market with diverse content offerings across various niches.

Twenty years ago, streaming was in infancy, with services transitioning from DVD rentals to digital platforms. Advances in internet technology, such as improved bandwidth and data compression, facilitated this shift, enabling the smooth streaming of high-quality video that we often take for granted today.

Currently, innovations such as 4K streaming, HDR, and immersive VR (virtual reality) content are pushing the boundaries further, enhancing how audiences engage with media. The role of Information Technology (IT) in this evolution cannot be overstated.

IT is the backbone of the streaming industry, managing everything from data transmission and storage to user interface design and customer data analytics. Advanced algorithms are used not just for recommendations but also for optimizing streaming quality in real-time, adjusting to different internet speeds and device capabilities.

Looking towards the end of the century, streaming technology is expected to become even more immersive. Predictions suggest a future where AI not only curates personalized viewing experiences, but also integrates directly with sensory systems, potentially through neural interfaces, offering a fully immersive virtual reality experience that could revolutionize entertainment.

The global reach of streaming platforms has significantly impacted local film industries in countries around the world, including the Philippines. The landscape of Filipino movies and series on platforms like Netflix has diversified, showcasing a broad spectrum of genres:

- “Maria” (2019) provides action-packed sequences in a story about a former cartel assassin.

- “My Amanda” (2021) explores deep friendships through the lens of romantic drama.

- “Finding Agnes” (2020) delves into familial discoveries set against the backdrop of Morocco.

- “Fan Girl” (2020) offers a coming-of-age narrative that explores the disillusionment of idol worship.

- “Becky and Badette (2024)” Forever Friends going through ups and Downs

These films not only broaden the global exposure of Filipino cinema but also highlight the cultural richness of the Philippines, showcasing its storytelling prowess to a global audience.

Streaming services have democratized media access, allowing diverse global audiences, including those in the Philippines, to explore a vast array of content previously beyond reach. This exposure benefits local content creators by providing them with a platform to reach global audiences, potentially leading to increased investments in local creative industries.

Moreover, the shift from traditional box-office sales to subscription and ad-based revenue models are forcing local media outlets to innovate, ensuring they remain relevant in a rapidly changing digital landscape.

The evolution of streaming services is reshaping both the technological and cultural landscapes of entertainment. As we advance, the role of IT in these services will only grow, driving innovations that make streaming more personalized, immersive, and accessible.

For countries like the Philippines, this transformation offers an opportunity to project their cultural narratives globally, ensuring the world sees and appreciates the depth and diversity of Filipino filmmaking.