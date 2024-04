LATEST

Fish trade at the Subic Town Fish Port

LOOK: Fish of all shapes and sizes are sold at the bulungan area of the Subic Town Fish Port. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu-Laurel Jr. has allowed the importation of 25,000 metric tons of frozen fish, days after President Marcos issued Administrative Order No. 20 removing the non-tariff barriers on imported agricultural products. | via Jonas Reyes