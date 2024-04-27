Filipino food as experienced in one dinner and concocted by three women chefs

“In preserving and promoting Filipino food culture, we also celebrate diversity, sustainability, and empowerment. We recognize the need to support and uplift local communities, particularly the women farmers and fisherfolks whose contributions are invaluable. By ensuring good, clean, fair and sustainable practices, we can guarantee that future generations will continue to enjoy the rich flavors of the Philippines,” he further said. “As we enjoy this exquisite dinner tonight, let us not only indulge in the culinary delights but also reflect on the importance of preserving and promoting Filipino food culture from a local to a global perspective. Let us celebrate the extraordinary talent of our Filipina chefs and express our gratitude to the women farmers and fisherfolks whose hard work has made this evening possible.”

The dinner, which highlighted the chefs’ modern innovations on traditional dishes, started with Araos-Wijangco’s appetizer, Pinikpikan Rillette. The pinikpikan is a traditional chicken dish among several ethnic groups in the Cordillera region, which became famous for the controversial way of preparing it—by battering or striking a chicken until it slowly dies. The bruises, the coagulated blood under the skin, are said to give the soup dish similar to the Tagalog tinola its distinctive flavor. I feel ambivalent about pinikpikan, but have recently been leaning towards not promoting it. While we should uphold tradition as well as diversity and sustainability in food making, we should also strive to be humane and the ethical.

In this dish, the chicken meat was prepared in the French way of slow cooking and preservation and served with bignay wine gelee, tapuey (rice wine) and strawberry compote, cherry tomato, red radish and shishito.

“Cordilleran cuisine has always felt brash and bold to me. It speaks of a very macho culture, and I have always said that one of the main ingredients of Cordi cuisine is testosterone. The pinikpikan rillete is my take on making Cordi staple and giving it a woman’s touch. It’s more refined and feminine. It is given a chance to be served and eaten prettily,” Araos-Wijangco commented. “All the main ingredients are there and cooked as a real pinikpikan. The difference is that we reduce the soup into an aspic, and we shred and mold the meat into a loaf. Serving it with bignay wine, widely produced in the Cordillera, cuts through the richness of the rillette.”