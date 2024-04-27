Empowering communities on financial management and mental health

Life insurance company Pru Life UK aimed to equipp Mandaluyong residents, mostly women and solo parents, with financial management and mental health tips aligned with the company’s commitment to driving up financial awareness, literacy, and inclusion in communities.

Psychologist Marika Melgar and Pru Life UK branch manager Jovelyn Tungcul-Torres led the session, sharing their expertise on mental health and tips on how families can efficiently manage their finances. They highlighted the connection between mental health and finances, how mental state can influence financial decisions and vice versa.

Organized in partnership with the Mandaluyong City government represented by Councilor Leslie Cruz and Rotary Clubs of Mandaluyong in Biyaya and Mandaluyong East, the session also covered best practices and tips on livelihood and how the residents can be entrepreneurs.

“Through these community learning sessions, we want to help more Filipino families, especially those from underprivileged backgrounds, manage and protect their finances. We also include mental health and livelihood topics to help build long-term resilience in communities. These learning sessions are part of our commitment to being the most trusted partners and protectors of many Filipino families,” Maricel Estavillo, Pru Life UK vice president for Government Relations and Sustainability shared.

“We are grateful to our like-minded partners from the government and community-based organizations who share our mission to empower more Filipinos through financial and health education,” she added.

To date, Pru Life UK has organized climate and health community-based learning sessions in four locations across the country.