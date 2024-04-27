Driving Range Nuvali starts swinging

Golf enthusiasts in the South — both old and new — get a golden chance to hone their games as Driving Range Nuvali formally opened last Saturday.

Situated in an eight-hectare property, Driving Range Nuvali offers 24 hitting bays with a 300-yard range, which is much longer than other driving ranges around Metro Manila.

Aside from that, it also has a pro shop, a restaurant and, soon, an airconditioned event place that will be perfect for any occasion.

Driving Range Nuvali’s contractor, Turf Grass Management Inc. (TMI) and Golfplus Management Inc (GMI) president Bong Arguelles, said they designed the facility not just with golfers in mind but also the residents in the bustling communities around the Nuvali area.

“It has to be the best. If it’s not the best, then we’re definitely not good enough,” said Arguelles during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday morning.

Also gracing the event were TMI and GMI vice president Nicer Landas, Ayala Land senior project development head May Rodriguez, Vesta Properties director Rosario “Charrie” Yulo, Ayala Land marketing and communications head Chrissy Roa, and Nuvali project development chief Mark Evan Manundo.

Manundo stressed that the construction of Driving Range Nuvali defined their commitment to golf and leisure excellence.

“As we open the Driving Range Nuvali, we will continue to redefine the standard of excellence in golf and leisure,” he said.

“Let us remember that the essence of golf lies not in the precision of swings, but in the bond forged among families and friends.”

Rates will be P350 per hour from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and P400 per hour from 4:01 p.m. to 10 p.m. Junior golfers get a 50 percent discount while senior golfers get 20 percent discount.

Last year’s Order of Merit champion Jhonnel Ababa leads the stellar cast of teaching professionals together with Jun and Rufino Bayron, Ferdie Aunzo, Jong Laput, Mike Bibat, Gene Bondoc, Rico Depilo, Luis Oh, Dan Cruz, Bobby Celestino and Dino Villanueva.

Rates of teaching pros start at P2,000 per hour.