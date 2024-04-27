Domestic workers' take-home pay in Central Visayas to increase in May

The daily take-home pay of "kasambahays" or domestic workers in Central Visayas will increase starting May.

In an order issued on 18 April and released Friday, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the monthly minimum wage of domestic workers will rise by P500 in all areas.

The monthly wage rate for chartered cities and first-class municipalities in the region will now be P6,000 and P5,000 for other municipalities.

This will take effect on 11 May.

The Labor Department said the increase considered the results of the survey conducted and public hearings, as well as the needs of domestic workers and families, the employer's capacity to pay, and the existing socio-economic conditions in the region.

According to DOLE, the wage increase is expected to benefit 107,931 domestic workers, approximately 14 percent (15,099) of whom are on live-in arrangements.