DoH greenlights Cainta LGU’s blood bank

Residents of Cainta, Rizal may soon avail of free blood after its local government unit-managed hospital was given the green light by the Department of Health (DoH) to construct a blood bank.

“The DoH has given us the go-signal to build a blood bank at One Cainta Hospital. On Monday, we will start repairing the third floor of the building,” Cainta municipal administrator Keith Nieto said.

“I will try to finish it in 30 days so that we can already operate,” Nieto said, adding many of his constituents come to his office to ask for blood.

“Many come to us asking for blood, but we give them money to buy in other neighboring areas. Sometimes there is, sometimes they get nothing,” he said.

“This is free to all patients of our hospital, and to our kababayans who need it,” Nieto added.