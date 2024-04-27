DMW: No reports of Filipino injured as earthquake jolts Taiwan anew

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Saturday, 27 April, said that no Filipinos were hurt after Taiwan was hit by another series of earthquakes.

Citing the Central Weather Administration (CWA) of Taiwan, the DMW said that a magnitude 6.1 earthquake happened at 2:21 a.m., followed by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake that happened at 2:49 a.m.

Meanwhile, the Migrant Workers Offices (MWOs) in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung are placed on alert and are currently monitoring the situation.

"[They are] ready to assist any OFWs who may have been injured or affected by the earthquake," the DMW said.

MWOs in Taiwan and personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) have coordinated with the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO) in reaching out to Filipino communities and leaders, local authorities, and employers to ensure the safety and status of OFWs.

Earlier this month, Taiwan was hit multiple series of earthquakes, a magnitude 7.4 on 3 April 2024 and another one with magnitude-6.0 and 6.3 earthquakes on 23 April 2024.